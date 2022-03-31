Morningstar Announces Winners for 2022 UK Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence

Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced the winners for the 2022 UK Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence. The awards recognise those funds and asset managers that have served investors well over the long term and which Morningstar’s Manager Research team believes will be able to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns in the longer term.

There are three types of Morningstar award: the Morningstar Category Awards, the Morningstar Asset Manager Awards, and the Morningstar Asset Manager Sustainable-Investing Awards.

“The objective of the Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence is to highlight funds and fund groups that have done a great job for investors and that we think should continue to serve them well in the long run”, said Jonathan Miller, Director, Manager Research Ratings, UK. “Our 2022 winners, across equity, fixed-income and multi-asset categories, have been carefully chosen by our analysts and represent some of the best funds and fund groups in the industry. The winner of our newly introduced Asset Manager –Sustainable Investing Award has one of the best ESG programs in the industry and has built it into its investment DNA.”

The 2022 Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence award winners in the UK are:

Morningstar Category Awards Winner Morningstar Analyst Rating Best Europe ex UK Equity Fund Fidelity European Fund Silver Best GBP Allocation Fund Vanguard LifeStrategy 40% Equity, 60% Equity and 80% Equity Gold Best GBP Bond Fund Royal London Corporate Bond Fund Bronze Best Global Equity Fund Fundsmith Equity Fund Gold Best UK Equity Fund Threadneedle UK Equity Income Fund Silver

Morningstar Asset Manager Awards:

Capital Group

“Capital Group’s multimanager system is key to its success. Dividing each fund into independently run sleeves lets managers invest in line with their styles, enhancing diversification and reducing the overall portfolio’s volatility. The funds’ analyst-led research portfolios help develop the next generation and recruit top talent with the promise of running money from the start. The result is an investment culture marked by lengthy tenures, strong manager fund ownership, and competitive long-term records.” Jonathan Miller added.

Morningstar Asset Manager Sustainable-Investing Awards:

Impax

“We consider Impax a leader in sustainable investing as it has been at the heart of its culture since the firm’s foundation in 1998. Across its fund range, ESG considerations are incorporated at every stage of the investment process and rely on the firm’s robust proprietary ESG research and tools. The high quality of ESG research is further exemplified by the regular publication of insightful thought leadership pieces. Impax’s commitment to sustainable investing also shines through its people. True to its DNA, the firm has also exemplified strong active ownership practices.” Jonathan Miller said.

Methodology

These awards are determined by a combination of risk-adjusted medium- to long-term performance track records and Morningstar’s forward-looking rating for funds, the Morningstar Analyst Rating™, complemented by the Morningstar Quantitative Rating™ (MQR), when necessary. The MQR is a quantitative rating that seeks to emulate the Analyst Rating and uses the same Gold, Silver, Bronze, Neutral, Negative scale as the former. The Morningstar Asset Manager – Sustainable Investing Awards are determined by a combination of Morningstar’s ESG Commitment Level for asset managers, along with Morningstar’s sustainability metrics for funds and Manager Research analysts’ knowledge of the fund groups they assess in the context of the Morningstar Analyst Rating for funds.

The full methodology for the awards is available here.