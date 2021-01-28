Morningstar has published its Q4 2020 look at sustainable fund flows globally, including sustainable open-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), finding that assets in sustainable funds hit a record high of $1.65 trillion, up 29% from the third-quarter.

You can access the full report using this link

Supported by the continued stock market recovery and growing investor interest in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, global sustainable fund inflows were up 88% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to more than $152 billion. The U.S. accounted for over 13% of the global inflows, while Europe continued to dominate the space with approximately 79%. Flows in the rest of the world were considerably higher than in previous quarters, clocking in at $11.1 billion for Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Japan and Asia combined, which can be largely attributed to an uptick in flows in Japan.

Key insights for the European market include: