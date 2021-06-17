Mortgage advisers to get new professional recognition from LIBF

London Institute of Banking & Finance are awarding professional recognition to qualified mortgage advisers from this month.

The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) has launched a new professional recognition programme for mortgage advisers.

Certified Mortgage Adviser (CMA) provides official endorsement of their skills and knowledge, helping advisers stand out as accomplished professionals in the mortgage and equity release sectors.

John Somerville, Head of Financial Services, Professional Education at LIBF says:

“In an increasingly complex world, it’s important for advisers to be able to demonstrate their credibility. Independent endorsement helps give consumers confidence that they’re getting great advice from an accomplished professional. As the awarding body for CeMAP – the benchmark qualification in the mortgage advice sector – Certified Mortgage Adviser status will really help advisers stand out.”

Advisers are eligible for CMA status if they:

Hold an appropriate LIBF qualification to advise on mortgages or equity release – such as CeMAP or CeRER.

Are actively advising clients, with appropriate permission showing on the FCA Register.

Are a member of LIBF.

LIBF will recheck advisers’ professional status annually at renewal. Advisers who are not members of LIBF can join for £82 a year.