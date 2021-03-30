X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Most workers to return to offices post-pandemic, says City of London

WebFinancialGroupbyWebFinancialGroup
March 30, 2021
in Share Cast Feed
Share this story
Share this story

The City of London expects to see most of its workers return to their offices post-pandemic, the City’s political leader said on Tuesday on BBC Radio.
Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the City of London Corporation, told the broadcaster she was confident that trade would return for the cafes, pubs, restaurants and other businesses that rely on the usually teeming crowds of office workers.

She also admitted that there will likely be changes in the way people work after the pandemic.

“What people are telling us is that they are expecting their central office base to remain at the core of their business with people coming in three or four days, working different hours, so we are expecting the bulk of the return,” McGuinness said.

“What it will mean in terms of the overall footfall, we are not yet quite clear.”

McGuinness said developers were also planning new buildings in the City.

“We’re already seeing in our planning applications a real surge of interest in getting office space in the City,” she said. “I think (we have seen) so far this year 80% of all the applications we saw last year,” she said.

“So, continued interest and continued commitment to that office space, but a different way of using it.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • Beware the ESG momentum trade
    March 24, 2021

    Mark Northway, Investment Manager at Sparrows Capital, shares his thoughts about the momentum behind ESG investing and reminds investors to keep a cool head following

  • UK households pay down debt through winter lockdown
    March 29, 2021

    Squeezed savings, lower income from employment and less money available to spend kept UK household finances under pressure in the opening quarter of 2021 despite

  • Treasury drops the dampest of squibs on much-anticipated ‘Tax Day’
    March 23, 2021

    Today, the Treasury publishes over 30 consultations, updates and policy documents as part ‘Tax Day’ but there’s little of consequence for savers and investors. That’s

  • Introducing ….Gavin Delaney, CEO of Hy-genie
    March 24, 2021

    What was your life like before Hy-genie? I have been involved throughout my career with early-stage businesses, especially with medical devices and NHS partnerships, so

  • Non-compliance in the spotlight after ‘Tax Day’ consultation highlights further scrutiny ahead
    March 23, 2021

    As part of today’s ‘Tax Day’ proposals, Kate Ison, partner and tax specialist at global law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP), highlights that the government’s

  • Vanguard launches new ESG ETF
    March 25, 2021

    Vanguard launches a new ESG focused ETF today, designed to serve as a core building block for ESG-aware portfolios. Fong Yee Chan, head of ESG

  • Haatch Ventures recruits Jeremy Luzinda as Investment Associate
    March 29, 2021

    Haatch Ventures has recruited Jeremy Luzinda as Investment Associate after an exciting 12 months that has seen Haatch Ventures invest in 13 new companies and

  • How to get the most out of your introducers, today
    March 25, 2021

    As financial advice and planning businesses adapt to the demands of remote working, are there some golden nuggets which can be applied to working with

  • BMO Private Equity Trust returns 22.7%
    March 26, 2021

    BMO Private Equity Trust PLC today announces its unaudited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020.   Financial Highlights Net Asset Value (NAV)

  • The superfund tightrope
    March 25, 2021

    In the Government’s tax policy paper yesterday, the tax treatment of superfunds is an area that was mentioned in relation to defined benefit (DB) pension

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine