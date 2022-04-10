Mothers are more likely to say remote work has meaningfully helped them

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we work forever. The past two years has normalized work flexibility – people can routinely work from a location that is not their office, maybe even a location that is thousands of miles away from their office. People now have a much bigger say when it comes to how they work, and where.

Momentive teamed up with Deel, a platform enabling remote work, to better understand the experiences of remote workers around the world. Together we fielded a survey of more than 700 people in 86 countries. Deel is a leading global compliance and payroll solution that helps businesses hire anyone, anywhere. Its technology gives over 6,000 businesses the onboarding and payroll tools necessary to hire employees and contractors all over the world.

For anyone commuting to an office every day, these survey results might make you reconsider. Some key findings include:

Working remotely has helped people make and save more money, in the form of salary increases and reduced travel and housing costs. 59% of respondents said remote work has afforded them an increased salary; 64% say it’s helped them increase their savings.

Remote work has helped people overcome professional barriers – parents of children under five even more so than non-parent and parents of older kids. Examples of overcoming professional barriers include getting promoted, being more productive, and having more work-life balance. Nine in 10 Deel users say working remotely has helped them overcome barriers in their professional lives. 98% of users under the age of 25 say Deel has helped them overcome barriers, higher than any other age group (91% of 25-34 year-olds, 86% of 35-44 year-olds, and 91% of those 45+ say Deel has helped them overcome barriers). 92% of parents with children under age 5 who use Deel agree with the statement “has helped me overcome barriers in my professional life”– higher than parents of children of any other age or non-parents.

