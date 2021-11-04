X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

MPC votes 7-2 to keep rates on hold

Louise NewmanbyLouise Newman
November 4, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

The Monetary Policy Committee stood pat on policy with fewer of its members calling for an interest rate hike than had been expected.

Seven out of nine members of its decision-making body, the MPC, voted in favour of keeping Bank Rate at 0,1%, with the remaining two voting for a hike.

Economists at Barclays Research had anticipated that four MPC members would back calls an interest rate hike.

Similarly, only six members voted in favour of Bank continuing with its bond purchases, the same as the last time around, with the target for those unchanged at £875bn, whereas all nine had been expected to do so.

All nine did however vote to maintain the stock of investment grade corporate bond purchases at £20bn.

In response, as of 1258 GMT cable was trading 1.03% lower to 1.3546, alongside an almost eight basis point drop on the 10-year Gilt to 0.997%.

— More to follow —

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine