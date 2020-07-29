@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

MP’s launch wide-ranging pension scams probe today. Meanwhile, more audit failures come to light. In the US Tech giants prepare to face a congressional hearing in what’s being called their ‘big tobacco moment.’

Money Marketing publishes article on wide-ranging pensions select committee probe.

MPs launch wide-ranging pension scams probe https://t.co/CDx9B14HF0 — Michael Klimes (@MikeKlimes_MM) July 28, 2020

Ben Chu shares NIESR data.

"The UK has been subject to two ‘once in a lifetime’ shocks in a little over a decade" noted Robert Chote of the @OBR_UK earlier this month Here's that in pictures, courtesy of @NIESRorg 👇 pic.twitter.com/6tyVJF8m6O — Ben Chu (@BenChu_) July 28, 2020

NIESR also share an introductory article on regional disparities following twin shocks of COVID and Brexit.

Read our introductory article "The prospects for regional disparities in the UK in times of Brexit and Covid-19” here: https://t.co/U1hnMrtc2u pic.twitter.com/5gRXlTVuL5 — David Nguyen (@d_vidnguyen) July 29, 2020

Prem Sikka highlights more audit failures.

And another audit failure. BDO fined £160,000 for audit failures at AmTrust Europe.

Major firms seem incapable of delivering robust audits and companies must like that because they keep on hiring these firms. Audit firms deliver little of any social value.https://t.co/OsVqUYc1hT — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) July 29, 2020

Tech giants prepare for their ‘big tobacco moment.’

"Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google Prepare for Their ‘Big Tobacco Moment’" Check out via NYT https://t.co/0OPTcupUbE New York Times — Bradley Leimer (@leimer) July 29, 2020

Reuters reports on Rishi Sunak’s internet sales levy.

Rishi Sunak is looking to raise 2 billion pounds through an internet sales levy. But if the goal is to help traditional retailers, then the chancellor should be looking at punitive business rates, writes @aimeedonnellan: https://t.co/aWFrG0ySaa pic.twitter.com/h0JleUa3io — ReutersBreakingviews (@Breakingviews) July 29, 2020

