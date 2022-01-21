X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

MPs slam ‘shameful shambles’ of DWP state pension underpayments

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
January 21, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, comments:

“It is scandalous so many pensioners, mainly women and some of whom will have been struggling to make ends meet, suffered as a result of the DWP’s stone age administration processes.

“An estimated 134,000 are thought to have missed out on over £1 billion in state pension income as a result of the errors, meaning they should be due compensation of around £8,900 each on average.

“Sadly, an estimated 40,000 of those who should have been in line for a payout are thought to have died before the issue had been resolved. It is truly tragic that some of these people may have been unnecessarily living in penury during their final years.

“Clearly the priority for the DWP has to ensuring those affected receive the money they are owed as quickly as possible. Once that exercise is complete, a proper review should take place to ensure mistakes like this never happen again.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine