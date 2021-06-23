X

X

MPS Webinar – How can a tailored approach to MPS benefit advisers and their clients?

Peter CareybyPeter Carey
June 23, 2021
in Events, Featured, IFA Magazine, News
Image of professional analysing document
We are delighted to invite you to attend our upcoming webinar in the MPS space.

Join our expert panel of speakers next Thursday 1st July, 10:00-11:30 as they discuss how a tailored approach to MPS can reap rewards for IFAs and their clients.

Finding knowledge and integrity in MPS – book your place now

The discussion will be chaired by Chris Curtis, part of the Business Development team at ARC, who will be joined by expert speakers Neil Blankstone (Blankstone Sington), Freddy Colquhoun (JM Finn), and Lee Coates (ESG Accord).

Register now to hear crucial topics discussed around MPS, including:

  • Lessons from 2020
  • MPS vs DFM vs fund performance
  • Drivers of return in multi asset land (value vs growth, UK vs international)
  • Why is the MPS market dominated by DFMs, as opposed to the larger asset managers?
  • ESG – Government regulation or client driven?
  • – What impact will the new Sustainable Finance rules have on advisers?
  • – Which is better under SF rules – internal ESG CIP or using an ESG MPS?

We have limited spaces available for this webinar, so please register now.

This webinar is for Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable. 

