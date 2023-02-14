Mutual Dentists’ Provident paid 99.1% of new claims in 2022

Dentists’ Provident, the mutual which provides income protection plans for the dental industry, has paid out £5.6m to members in 2022 and received nearly 60% more new claims compared to the previous year, their latest figures show.

According to the report issued by Dentists’ Provident, underpinning the increase has been a rise in COVID claims of a shorter duration than previous years. Their claims report for 2022 shows that 99.1% of new claims received a payment, compared to 98.9% in 2021.

The largest amount paid to an individual claimant was £62,430 and whilst the majority of the claims paid were to those aged 46-55 years-old, the youngest claimant was a 27-years-old dentist.



Unsurprisingly, infectious diseases were one of the main reasons for claims in 2022, with COVID infections making up the majority of these claims.

“Nearly three years on from the pandemic and we have again seen a resurgence in COVID claims, thankfully for our members, the vast majority of infections have been less severe and of a shorter duration. The dental profession has shown incredible resilience since the start of the pandemic, continuing to work tirelessly within their communities. With all the personal, professional and financial challenges of the last few years, we have tried to be one of the few things in their lives that is reliable and consistent by being flexible, approachable and supportive,” says Farrukh Mirza(pictured), CEO of Dentists’ Provident.

The report also shows that musculoskeletal disorders (23%), psychiatric disorders (12%) and accidents (12%) continued to remain as other significant reasons for claims.

Simon Elliott, Chief Risk Officer adds: “We take pride in our personalised and thorough underwriting, giving members confidence they have a dependable income protection plan that works for them. In 2022 we have had one of the highest level of claims paid but without a corresponding increase in complaints. It is easy to attribute our success solely to our people and our processes but none of this would be possible without our members, who have been incredible.” As a member-owned and led mutual, Dentists’ Provident’s sole objective for over 110 years has been helping dental professionals achieve financial security during periods of illness or injury. To find out more or read the full ‘2022 Claim statistics’ report visit: https://www.dentistsprovident.co.uk/media/1815/claims-stats-2022.pdf