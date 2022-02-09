X

Mutual merger talks are off: Royal London confirms end of merger discussions with LV=

Sue Whitbread
February 9, 2022
News
robot communicate chat talk engage
After their statement last week that merger discussions were ongoing, Royal London has announced today that discussions have ended with regards to a possible merger with fellow mutual LV=.

On 10th December 2021, Royal London issued a statement outlining its belief that it could offer an attractive future for the members of LV= as part of a growing and well-capitalised mutual.  However today’s statement from Royal London confirms that discussions between the group and LV= on the potential for a mutual merger have ceased.

Barry O’Dwyer, Group Chief Executive of Royal London, said:

“Mutuals are owned by their customers and are run for their benefit.

“Our offer to preserve LV=‘s mutuality through a merger with Royal London was based on an understanding that LV= did not have a viable future as an independent company.

“For Royal London’s customers and members, nothing changes.  We remain committed to delivering great value products, backed up by market-leading customer service.  We look forward to sharing a substantial level of profits with our eligible customers in April, as we normally do.”

