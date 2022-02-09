Mutual merger talks are off: Royal London confirms end of merger discussions with LV=

After their statement last week that merger discussions were ongoing, Royal London has announced today that discussions have ended with regards to a possible merger with fellow mutual LV=.

On 10th December 2021, Royal London issued a statement outlining its belief that it could offer an attractive future for the members of LV= as part of a growing and well-capitalised mutual. However today’s statement from Royal London confirms that discussions between the group and LV= on the potential for a mutual merger have ceased.

Barry O’Dwyer, Group Chief Executive of Royal London, said:

“Mutuals are owned by their customers and are run for their benefit.

“Our offer to preserve LV=‘s mutuality through a merger with Royal London was based on an understanding that LV= did not have a viable future as an independent company.

“For Royal London’s customers and members, nothing changes. We remain committed to delivering great value products, backed up by market-leading customer service. We look forward to sharing a substantial level of profits with our eligible customers in April, as we normally do.”