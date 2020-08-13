@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

N26 see serious employee problems. JP Morgan leads $50m investment in Ethereum infrastructure and software firm ConsenSys. Meanwhile, Greg Wright, one of the significant journalists breaking the Loan Charge scandal, writes about where the story stands now.

N26 employees have created a Works Council to make a case for increased pay. The German online bank saw soaring profits during the COVID pandemic.

Gees…👀 keep your eyes on N26 in the coming days y’all https://t.co/7oyZDi3aYp — Isabel Woodford (@i_woodford) August 12, 2020

JP Morgan is said to be making a strategic $20m investment into ConsenSys, a blockchain technology firm – quite remarkable in the crypto sphere.

SCOOP: Ethereum infrastructure and software firm ConsenSys is in the process of finalizing a $50 million raise via convertible debt, and JPMorgan is leading the investment The deal, which could close this month, is in tandem with ConsenSys’ plan to take in JPM’s Quorum — Frank Chaparro (@fintechfrank) August 12, 2020

Greg Wright comments on the British Steel DB pension and loan charge scandals.

Why the promoters and advisers linked to British Steel DB pension scandal and #loanchargescandal must be banned – in the worst cases for life. #LoanCharge

My new comment piece. https://t.co/onShMBqwGl — Greg Wright (@gregwrightYP) August 12, 2020

Josephine Cumbo lays out changes to the DB pension scheme.

The UK #pensions sector has undertaken a temperature check on major changes to a funding code, governing DB schemes, proposed by the Regulator. The result was a cool response to proposals for a new "twin track" approach to scheme valuations. More to follow: — Josephine Cumbo (@JosephineCumbo) August 12, 2020

And finally, the FT predict house price falls but coupled with falling incomes.

Big house price falls are likely across the UK over the next 12 months but first-time buyers will not find it easier to get on the property ladder because of tighter credit conditions and falling incomes https://t.co/QvUNmAvKvp pic.twitter.com/9F0ga9ptwB — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 13, 2020

