The Times reports that a review of almost 1,000 audits by a professional accounting body has found that about a quarter were substandard. The ICAEW, which supervises more than 12,000 firms, found that 18 per cent of audits required improvement and 8 per cent needed significant improvement.

With Rolls-Royce gearing up for a major cash call, it seems that the fundraising move is rattling nervous investors.

On a brighter note, we’re told which shares to stock up on before a coronavirus vaccine is approved.

The Daily Mail asks if we are witnessing the end of the tax return as we know it; HMRC’s Making Tax Digital is the future for all UK taxes and for all taxpayers in the UK, and this will inevitably impact how taxpayers handle their data and make their submissions.

They note that the property market’s mini-boom has continued throughout the summer, with more homes sold above asking price, but economists say there are signs it may be beginning to lose steam. The enthusiasm spurred by a stamp duty holiday and the release of pent-up demand is beginning to wane.

It appears that Caesars Entertainment, the Las Vegas casino operator, is emerging as the frontrunner to buy British bookmaker William Hill, making a £3bn bid.

The Daily Telegraph examines legal tax loopholes for property owners, and suggests how landlords can pay less.

There’s a useful piece about how to invest a £20,000 windfall; where and how depends on how long your clients can leave savings invested.

Clichés are only clichés because they’re true – or are they? The paper looks at the investment sayings that ring true – and the ones that don’t. Should you really be greedy when others are fearful? Or sell in May and go away? They see if these adages add up.

