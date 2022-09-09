Nations mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

Yesterday evening, 8th September 2022, Royal Communications issued a very short statement on the Buckingham Palace website. It said simply:

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who acceded to the throne back in 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI, has been met with great sorrow and sadness across the UK, the Commonwealth and right across the Globe.

With crowds of people already flocking to Royal residences around the UK to express their condolences, a period of national mourning begins. We await news of the State Funeral which is likely to happen within the next two weeks at Westminster Abbey.

The whole team at IFA Magazine are saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. She has served this country so fastidiously and selflessly for seventy years and it is the end of an era for most of us in the UK who cannot remember life without her as Queen.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has issued a statement this morning, following the death of their Royal Patron, sending its deepest condolences to the royal family. Their statement says:

“We are saddened by the passing of our Royal Patron and head of the Commonwealth, Her Majesty The Queen.

“The Queen was inspirational in the way she lived a life of remarkable, dedicated public service. Our thoughts are with the royal family at this difficult time.

“The Queen played a key role in the Institute’s development in 1987, when she updated the Royal Charter, which requires us to ‘secure and justify the confidence of the public’.

“Two years ago, the CII became an accredited member of the Commonwealth by joining the category of Professional and Civil Society Organisations.

“Membership saw the CII commit to the Commonwealth’s 16 values and principles, which included a strong focus on gender equaliy and facilitating access to the profession for people from all backgrounds.

“The CII was proud to commit to the shared set of values championed by the Commonwealth and made the step to become an accredited member, out of respect for the many years of commitment from the Queen, and now her successor, His Majesty King Charles III.

“As we enter a period of national mourning, we will reflect on how our activities in the coming days may need to change so that we can show our respect to our Royal Patron, who has set the standard for future Monarchs to follow.

“Once further details of the state funeral and official observations have been announced, we will update members if any exam sittings or other events need to be postponed.”