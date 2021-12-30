X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Nationwide HPI – “2021 was the the year of the regions” – reaction from experts

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
December 30, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Following today’s report from Nationwide on annual house price data, property experts share their views

James Humphries-Stone, director of Midlands-based estate agency, The Avenue: “So much for the seasonal cooldown. The property market remained exceptionally strong in December with demand outstripping supply by quite a margin. I expect there to be more of the same as we head into 2022 with little sign of an uplift in new properties coming to market. As long as supply remains as low as it is, it’s hard to see prices falling as there is still a lot of demand. The race for space will continue to power prices throughout 2022, as it has done this year. Those expecting prices to cool down in 2022 are likely to be proved wrong again. That London was the laggard this year is no surprise after its historical growth. The capital had played all its cards before the pandemic.”

 

Robert Payne, co-founder of Bristol-based Langley House Mortgages: “December shouldn’t be like this but 2021, like 2020, was no ordinary year. Inflation and interest rates may be on the rise but the one thing that isn’t is the number of houses for sale, which is supporting prices and keeping the market strong. While the economic fundamentals should be weighing down on it, the property market remains robust and resilient as it has been throughout the pandemic. The only way prices will fall is through a surplus of supply and that’s unlikely any time soon given the glacial pace at which we build new homes. It doesn’t surprise me that the South West was the strongest performing English region as demand here has been off the scale. More and more Londoners are making their way down the M4.”

 

Marcus Wright, MD of Bolton Business Finance: “It feels odd to say this but London was the clear loser in 2021. 2021 was without doubt the year of the regions. The capital, as absurd as it sounds, came last. Although there has been a slight slowdown in sales numbers in recent months, demand from owner occupiers and investors is still extremely strong. The relaxation of mortgage rules will likely stimulate demand in 2022 from first-time buyers and people looking to upsize.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • Four key factors affecting financial planning in 2022
    December 26, 2021

    By Nick Sinclair-Wilson, Chartered Financial Planner at BRI Wealth Management 1) Changes to Taxation  Starting with the obvious, as many will know the record fiscal

  • All I want for Christmas is a completed tax return
    December 24, 2021

    Last Christmas, 31,400 customers completed tax returns between 24 and 26 December. That included 20,200 on Christmas Eve and 2,700 on Christmas Day. The peak

  • Just Group FOI request reveals regions where high house prices cause the biggest IHT headaches
    December 28, 2021

    Residential property makes up nearly half the value (49%) of estates facing Inheritance Tax in London compared to a quarter or less in areas including

  • Investment company 2021 review: a record year
    December 27, 2021

    Record fundraising for investment companies in 2021 helped propel the industry to its highest ever level of assets under management, data from the Association of

  • Is Omicron a Risk for Emerging Markets?
    December 29, 2021

    By Anu Gaggar, Global Investment Strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network The recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the highly mutated Omicron variant

  • Origo – Time to reflect on our achievements in 2021
    December 24, 2021

    Anthony Rafferty, CEO of Origo, urges the industry to contemplate its successes in 2021 and reflects on four of the FinTech’s key achievements over the

  • Killik & Co – 4 things we’re thinking about for 2022
    December 28, 2021

    By Shaun Robson, Head of Wealth Planning at Killik & Co 1) Stealth Taxes Earlier in 2021, we saw Chancellor Rishi Sunak announce a series

  • Innovative pilots explore flexible ways for self-employed people to save for retirement
    December 29, 2021

    Ground-breaking savings pilots have been announced to test new forms of flexible saving that are designed to fit with self-employed people’s often variable and uncertain

  • FCA reveals that New Year will deliver fairer home and motor insurance renewals 
    December 30, 2021

    From 1 January insurers will be banned from quoting customers a higher price for renewing their home or motor insurance than they would pay if they were a new customer. The new rules

  • Merry Christmas Everybody
    December 25, 2021

    So here it is! After another year fraught with challenges and Covid concerns, and the omicron variant having done its level best to scupper many

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine