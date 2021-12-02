X

Nature-based solutions can mitigate climate change effects on agricultural sector, but market imperfections persist

December 2, 2021
Nature-based solutions can play a crucial role in limiting the impact of climate change on the agricultural sector, which faces increasing pressures in both adaptation to and mitigation of climate change, according to a report by the Centre for Climate Finance & Investment (CCFI) at Imperial College Business School in partnership with Standard Chartered.

The analysis is the second of a two-part report exploring the risks and opportunities facing the global agricultural sector from climate change. The authors warn that poorly designed solutions could create adverse effects such as increasing competition for land, food prices and risks to food security.

Click here to read the full article

