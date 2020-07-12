The Sunday Times carries a worrying item about how NatWest’s bungling put a company’s PPE deal at risk after freezing their business bank account.

It then reports on why investors are bidding farewell to fund managers; low-cost investments have suddenly surged as savers give up on poorly performing unit trusts.

The paper also advises us “not to mention the t-word to our millennial chancellor”; it’s quite fun thinking of other options beginning with ‘t’…

The Sunday Telegraph asks will the stamp duty holiday push up house prices – and what happens when it ends? Cutting transaction tax may boost demand but the economic outlook and restrictions on lending will create a limit to price growth.

They also explain why we should invest in family-owned stocks; apparently family-owned companies take on less debt and are more profitable than other stocks.

After the Chancellor’s Summer statement last week, the paper is concerned that property buyers may be prevented from taking advantage of a new £15,000 tax break because banks are refusing to offer mortgages to customers with small deposits.

The Mail on Sunday warns fund managers that Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s ex-boss is taking aim at them; Sir Chris Hohn reckons they should be fired if they don’t hold big firms to account.

They note that one stock market where a raft of technology-focused companies is beginning to emerge – and excite some of the UK’s investment houses – is Japan.

In an exclusive, we learn that families of women who died with underpaid state pensions will get money, according to the DWP after government answers on the scandal.

A thought for today – “Make lots of money. Enjoy the work. Operate within the law. Choose any two of three…” (Jack Dee)

Don’t let your guard down; a lot of people are taking the relaxation of lockdown as an ‘all-clear’ sirenn.

It isn’t.

Stay safe, all.