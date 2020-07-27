@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

APPG Banking shares Natwest customer’s stories today, as they say, applications for COVID Loans lead to bank account closures. Gold hits record high as trade tensions increase between the US and China. Simoney Kyriakou writes an insightful piece on the FCA price hike the rising price of financial advice.

Natwest Customers say they had accounts closed after requesting COVID loans.

NatWest customers say accounts were closed after they applied for coronavirus loans https://t.co/5IMPgzrEil — APPG Banking (@APPGbanking) July 26, 2020

Gold hits record high today.

Gold futures are record. Good morning from Hong Kong. pic.twitter.com/YPeAF4nvys — David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) July 26, 2020

Some on Twitter are predicting it’s next fall.

If only someone had developed a quantitative general theory for volatility 10 years ago, including for bitcoinhttps://t.co/j7Ee8pitHi

..and if only someone had tested its predictions for goldhttps://t.co/qtDjaV4nLh

(chart 4).#ergodicityEconomics https://t.co/jCKr3VQywh — Ole Peters (@ole_b_peters) July 27, 2020

Simoney Kyriakou writes an excellent piece for FT Adviser.

Funding a regulatory body is vital. Its work in protecting customers is critical. But the advice gap is widening and advisers are the last red line of defence. If they're pushed out, more consumers will suffer. Cost of advice to jump as FCA bills rocket https://t.co/M1vkM9XNn4 — Simoney Kyriakou (@MoorgateMermaid) July 24, 2020

On the continent, German business looks optimistic.

"German businesses are growing increasingly optimistic… Expectations at companies surveyed by the country’s Ifo institute improved to 97 in July from a revised 91.6 in June, the strongest reading since late 2018"https://t.co/1sgMfvYG6s pic.twitter.com/ECJsvugP6S — Jonathan Ferro (@FerroTV) July 27, 2020

Back in the UK, Chris Giles clearly unironically delighted at our trade opportunities post-Brexit.

Whoop, whoop £250m Britain’s economy is safe with gains such as these https://t.co/BR2brrlXg9 — Chris Giles (@ChrisGiles_) July 27, 2020

