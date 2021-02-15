@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Neil Woodford, known for his 26-year stock picking streak at Invesco, and then disastrous venture, Woodford Investment Management, returns with a new investment firm. The surprise has left many pundits on Twitter sceptical. Elsewhere the Treasury Committee published the third report on the economic impact of COVID.

First, a new finance think tank has an unfortunate search engine connection.

Japan’s Nikkei sees a stiff rise.

*JAPAN'S NIKKEI 225 HITS 30,000 YEN FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 1990 Yes, the all-time high in Japanese stocks was 31 years ago. pic.twitter.com/l83pqkoIaQ — Jim Bianco (@biancoresearch) February 15, 2021

The treasury Committee publish a third report on the economic impact of COVID.

Today we're published our third report on the economic impact of #coronavirus called 'Gaps in Support and Economic Analysis'. Read the key points in a summary of our new report here 👇 — Treasury Committee (@CommonsTreasury) February 15, 2021

Rishi Sunak was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer one year ago today.

Growing up I never thought I would be in this job (mainly because I wanted to be a Jedi). I'm honoured that on this day last year the PM asked me to serve as Chancellor. It's been incredibly tough but thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. pic.twitter.com/lCZrq9Sona — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 13, 2021

Neil Woodford returns with a new investment firm.

What’s ironic in this ‘return’ is that they clearly state retail won’t be able to engage/get harmed in the new Woodford venture, just institutional investors, who are um… investing a ton of retail investors’ pensions ? https://t.co/EG5yJ0xLOd — Charlotte (@charlvtte) February 15, 2021

Woodford gave an exclusive interview in the Telegraph.

A few pundits criticised the interviews.

In which Neil Woodford, who poured retail investor money into a privately held "cold fusion" company aiming to defy the deep scepticism of mainstream scientists, refuses to apologise for his fund's suspension and liquidation https://t.co/U7JyU6Zz79 — Robert Smith (@BondHack) February 14, 2021

