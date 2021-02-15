X

Neil Woodford returns…

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
February 15, 2021
in Finance on Social Media, News
@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Neil Woodford, known for his 26-year stock picking streak at Invesco, and then disastrous venture, Woodford Investment Management, returns with a new investment firm. The surprise has left many pundits on Twitter sceptical. Elsewhere the Treasury Committee published the third report on the economic impact of COVID.

First, a new finance think tank has an unfortunate search engine connection.

Japan’s Nikkei sees a stiff rise.

The treasury Committee publish a third report on the economic impact of COVID.

Rishi Sunak was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer one year ago today.

Neil Woodford returns with a new investment firm.

Woodford gave an exclusive interview in the Telegraph.

A few pundits criticised the interviews.

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG

 

 

