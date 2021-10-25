Net zero transition industries to boost UK jobs by a quarter of a million 

UK set to gain an additional 236,000 jobs by 2050 as a result of new and expanding low carbon industries

Job gains to be driven by growth in low carbon energy and electric vehicles

Rathbone Greenbank Investments publishes series of recommendations for the investment community to help ensure a just transition for all, leaving no region, community or workforce behind, or risk an incomplete strategy

The transition to a net zero carbon economy offers the prospect of bolstering UK jobs by nearly a quarter of a million, reveals new research commissioned by Rathbone Greenbank Investments.

The new report, ‘Financing a Just Transition: Putting people and communities at the heart of sustainable investment’, assesses the potential for direct job losses as a result of the transition away from the production of greenhouse gases, as well as job gains in sectors that have the potential to expand as a result of the transition.

The findings show that by 2025, the job changes across these industries mean that the UK is projected to see a net change of an additional 15,900 jobs as a result of the shift to a net zero carbon economy, rising to 120,100 by 2030, and 236,000 by 2050.

In response, Greenbank has developed a series of recommendations for the investment community to act upon.