Net4 Limited, an Internet of Things solutions provider and SeeChange, an Arm owned company specializing in video analytics have signed an agreement that will see the companies release a series of industry specific Video Analytics solutions.

Available immediately, the first in the series is a pack of insights designed specifically for retailers. The retail pack includes a Covid-19 management assistant, stock management, store analytics and shrinkage detection.

With the video analytics driven by SeeWare, SeeChange’s recognition and analytics platform, and insight data handled by Net4’s Profusion platform, the agreement will see the two companies combining to deliver visual insights into high value markets. The solution utilizes existing cameras, negating the need for expensive and complex deployment of new infrastructure whilst edge processing keeps data compliant and secure. This enables customers to use insights to react rapidly to key events impacting their business.

Alex Taylor, Net4’s CEO said “We are delighted to work with SeeChange. Their platform gives us the flexibility to deliver huge value to our customers and their world class pedigree underpins a valuable service”.

Jason Souloglou, CEO of SeeChange said “Net4 have a proven record of delivering value to customers through their end to end IoT products and we are thrilled to be partnering with them”.

About Net4

Net4 is a UK based Internet of Things solutions provider. Net4 delivers complete IoT solutions to its customers and partners, removing the complexity and time taken to get to market. Net4’s ProFusion platform enables rapid onboarding and integration of any sensor into an IoT solution.

About SeeChange

SeeChange is a leader in live video analytics, detecting people and objects, and their interaction within spaces. SeeChange has developed SeeWare, the most advanced live video analytics platform, delivering the detection and insights from real-world scenarios to enhance businesses and their customers’ experience. SeeChange is based in the UK and wholly owned by Arm