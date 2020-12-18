Net4 is a solutions provider focused on Internet of Things and connected devices. Net4 partners with some of the biggest names in tech to deliver end to end solutions to channel partners and blue‐chip clients alike.

After building a strong foundation Net4 saw initial revenues in late 2019 with sales continuing despite the pandemic. Net4 has multiple high-profile projects underway with some of the UK, Europe & US’s largest organisations.

You can find more information about Net4 and our other current investee companies at our dedicated website: www.ariecapitaleis.com.