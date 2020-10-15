Wattabuy is new virtual manager which helps a wide range of investors to build investment portfolios and track the dynamics of their activities quickly and easily.

According to Wattabuy, the sole aim of the app is to provide objective information in a conservative and scientific way. Investors will continue to work with the bank or brokerage account of their choosing, but with the overlay of a unique review of the portfolio through Wattabuy.

As well risk profiling analysis, the app can offer nine model portfolios and around a hundred personalised US dollar global bond portfolios. Two more currencies will be added in the near future: the euro and the yuan. Each portfolio will contain at least ten issuers with trading lots starting at $2,000 USD.

Additional features

The Wattabuy team use smart machine-learning algorithms to analyse dollar bonds offered by more than 5,000 global companies around the clock, every day through the app. Also it offers access to globally diversified real estate and equity index funds with ratings from AAA to BB+, plus a large number of exchange-traded funds with competitive charges.

Clients receive expertise which is based not only on a smart algorithm for selecting high-quality bond portfolios, but also on the long-term professional experience of the service’s experts. This is a new and unique model for the investment market.

The creators of the app are professionals with more than 20 years of experience in major banks and investment companies. The team is currently working on bringing Artificial Intelligence implementation into the system in order to ensure that the approach is as scientific and robust as possible.

The focus is on portfolios consisting mainly of high-quality bonds, while a number of portfolios may also include equity and real estate funds. Wattabuy monitors the overall portfolio and offers suggestions for replacement bonds in case of deterioration of credit quality or when more profitable bonds of a high quality appear.

Portfolio structure

First of all, securities are ranked according to three main areas, from bonds of the highest credit quality with the highest AAA rating. And there are 3 portfolios that differ in terms of component holdings ranging from those up to 10 years, 10-20 years and over 20 years with varying yields of up to 2.5% per annum.

Secondly, it looks at bonds of companies which are deemed more risky, but where their ratings remain very high in the A – bracket such as McDonalds and FedEx, and where yields from 2 to 3% per annum.

Thirdly, it looks at sovereign bonds of developing countries and small corporate issuers with credit ratings of BBB+,BBB-, BB+ where yields are typically higher sometimes currently up to 4% per annum.

Equity funds such as those based on the Nasdaq, S&P, real estate funds, and gold funds can also be considered for a number of portfolios, with corresponding dividend yields and low internal costs (from 0.03% per annum).

It should be emphasised that the credit quality of all issuers is high, and all of them have investment ratings. The service regularly monitors issuers, and in the event of a drop in ratings below BB – or a decrease in ratings below the set for the corresponding group, the Wattabuy app will send a recommendation for immediate exclusion. After 3 days, the paper will disappear from the portfolios and the service will stop tracking it.

In this way, it is possible to create balanced portfolios consisting of high-quality bonds alongside equity and real estate funds. This delivers valuable time saving on regular monitoring of the market, which would otherwise need to be undertaken.

They key task of Wattabuy is reliability and support for the investment planning process, but in a way which looks to manage risk effectively alongside the basic concept of conservative and diversified investing.

Download the app

You can download the Wattabuy app from the AppStore or PlayMarket, accessing it from your phone, tablet or computer. Registration takes place via e-mail and will take no more than several minutes.

Currently, the application can maintain only one portfolio at a time in one account. The application delivers quotes every business day, once every three hours and it recalculates the value of the investments. In the near future, it will be possible to maintain several portfolios in one account.

It is important to note that the service does not prompt subscribers to trade securities frequently; the key principle of the algorithm is to monitor the quality of the portfolio, so subscribers will be spared from annoying push notifications. Meanwhile the application will always be on hand in times of uncertainty, such as downgrading of companies’ ratings, the risk of bankruptcies, and early redemption of bonds.

The application provides offers a free grace period, after which a subscription will be activated – at around £10 per month based on the current $/£ exchange rate.

Wattabuy experts are available for communication on any investment issues in the app messenger 24hours a day, 7 days a week. Our customer and technical support service also works around the clock for you to ensure you have the information you need in the way that you need it.

Click here for more information about Wattabuy

