New brand image and chartered financial planner status for Midlands-based Everlong Wealth

Midlands-based financial advisory firm Smith Cooper Independent Financial Solutions has become ‘Everlong Wealth’ following a recent re-brand. The company is also celebrating its new corporate Chartered Financial Planner status, a prestigious achievement that only 15% of UK financial advisory firms currently possess.

Based in the Midlands, Everlong Wealth is an evidence-based financial planning firm, providing a wide range of wealth management services to support individuals and businesses across the UK in achieving their financial goals.

The re-brand will aim to put the company’s values at the forefront of the business, with the new ‘Everlong’ name reflecting the long-term nature of the support the company provides its clients in helping them to achieve financial freedom through financial security.

The company’s new corporate Chartered Financial Planner status is public recognition from the Chartered Insurance Institute for Everlong Wealth’s ongoing commitment to the highest professional standards within financial planning services in the UK.

Paul Hamilton, Managing Director of Everlong Wealth, commented: “We have always prided ourselves on our longstanding client relationships and how we support our clients at every age and life stage. Our change in name highlights the importance of the core values we have always held.

“Although the name of our business may be changing, the first-class services and truly independent financial advice we have always provided will remain the same. To have received corporate chartered status from the Chartered Insurance Institute is a fantastic achievement and the direct result of our team’s long-term dedication to our clients. “We look forward to taking this next step in our journey as a chartered financial planning company with our clients by our side.”