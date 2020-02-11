Artemis Investment Management LLP has announced that Matthew Beesley will be joining the firm on 20 April 2020 as chief investment officer (CIO), replacing Peter Saacke. Peter, who has been a fund manager at Artemis since 2002 and CIO from 2007-11 and again from January 2016, has decided to step aside from the CIO’s role in order to concentrate on managing money: the Artemis Global Growth Fund, which he has run since 2004; the Artemis Global Emerging Markets Fund, which he has co-managed since launch in 2015; the Artemis Institutional Global Capital Fund; and segregated mandates.

Matthew comes from GAM, where from 2017 he was Head of Investments. He was also a member of the Group Management Board, Chief Executive (CF3) and a board member of GAM’s three largest UK subsidiaries. At GAM, Matthew was responsible for the management and oversight of the equities, fixed income, global investment solutions, real estate debt and systematic investment teams based in London, Zurich, Cambridge, New York, Lugano and Hong Kong (c.$70bn AUM).

Before GAM, Matthew was: Head of Global Equities and Portfolio Manager at Henderson Global Investors (2012–2017); Partner and Portfolio Manager at Trinity Street Asset Management (2008–2012); Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice-President at JP Morgan Asset Management (2002-2008); and a Portfolio Manager at Mercury/Merrill Lynch Asset Management (1997–2002). He is a CFA charterholder.

Commenting, Artemis’ Senior Partner, Mark Murray, said: “Peter will stand down from the role of CIO with our thanks for all he has done. I am delighted that we will be welcoming Matthew as our new CIO. His experience and record speak for themselves.”

Matthew added: “I am excited to be joining a firm as promising, ambitious and client-focused as Artemis. The opportunities for active fund managers are clear. Artemis has the skills and enthusiasm to make the most of these; and to meet the needs of its growing number of clients here in the UK, in Europe and beyond.”