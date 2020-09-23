@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

New lockdown measures will cause mass closures and redundancies, say industry leaders. While the FT Adviser asks of the FCA ‘ failures or cover-ups?’

First, Apollo is the frontrunner for a £6.5bn takeover of ASDA.

Apollo emerges as the frontrunner to take control of Asda https://t.co/uJPilJPMv4 — Ben Martin (@Benjaminwmartin) September 23, 2020

Michael Pettis writes a thread on the ascending Euro.

1/7

This is a little surreal. For years certain countries like Germany saw their productivity-adjusted wages decline dramatically relative to those of their trading partners – especially their EU trading partners in the period before the 2008-08 crisis. https://t.co/ST9oqKMIY9 — Michael Pettis (@michaelxpettis) September 22, 2020

FT Adviser asks, ‘failures or cover-ups?’ when discussing outgoing FCA chief’s statement of ‘painful lessons’.

Outgoing CEO, 'admitted there would be "painful lessons" for the City watchdog when several investigations into ​​​​​​potential regulatory failures concluded later this year.'

Question: Failures or cover-ups? https://t.co/192ecE8JCr — Joanne Rossouw (@JoanneRossouw) September 23, 2020

Andrew Ellson asks in The Times’ comments section, why do watchdogs take so long to fix insurance scandals?

A sloth stepping through glue? My comment piece in @thetimes today on the Financial Conduct Authority https://t.co/gPCZbq5aV3 — Andrew Ellson (@andrewellson) September 23, 2020

Another development in the Wirecard scandal today; only a few units were involved in the company’s legitimate revenue creation.

“Only a few units of the group were actually involved in conducting operative business that was customer-facing and generated revenue.” [Administrator] https://t.co/vMF2GT23tz — Olaf Storbeck (@OlafStorbeck) September 23, 2020

And finally, business leaders call for a new round of emergency state support for UK companies.