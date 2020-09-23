@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.
New lockdown measures will cause mass closures and redundancies, say industry leaders. While the FT Adviser asks of the FCA ‘ failures or cover-ups?’
First, Apollo is the frontrunner for a £6.5bn takeover of ASDA.
Michael Pettis writes a thread on the ascending Euro.
FT Adviser asks, ‘failures or cover-ups?’ when discussing outgoing FCA chief’s statement of ‘painful lessons’.
Outgoing CEO, 'admitted there would be "painful lessons" for the City watchdog when several investigations into potential regulatory failures concluded later this year.'
Andrew Ellson asks in The Times’ comments section, why do watchdogs take so long to fix insurance scandals?
Another development in the Wirecard scandal today; only a few units were involved in the company’s legitimate revenue creation.
And finally, business leaders call for a new round of emergency state support for UK companies.
