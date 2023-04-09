New data reveals the US states that are seeking financial support the most

New data reveals the US states Googling for money and credit help the most. The data compiled by credit experts, Credit Building Tips, analysed numerous search terms related to financial help and credit advice across every US state to establish which states are the most worried about their money.

Maryland took the top spot, with 391 average monthly searches per 100K residents made in regard to financial help and credit advice. In fact, Maryland residents Googled the term for financial assistance on utility and energy bills more than any other type of money help.

Georgia ranks second. Residents in Georgia search for terms related to financial help at a rate of 388 monthly searches per 100K residents. Georgia’s most Googled term in relation to financial help is ‘rent help’.

In third place is Virginia, with 381 average monthly searches being made per 100K residents – just slightly lower than Georgia. Georgia searched for the term ‘financial advice’ more than any other term in relation to financial support.

The state searching at the fourth highest rate for financial and credit help is Wisconsin, with 375 monthly searches per 100K residents. Wisconsin residents are searching for financial help on their utility and energy bills more than anything else. Louisiana ranks fifth with Louisiana residents making 322 monthly searches per 100K for terms related to their finances. Louisiana residents top search term is ‘rental help’.

Arizona residents search for financial help at a rate of 291 monthly searches per 100K, meaning the state ranks sixth. Arizona residents search the most for the term ‘financial advisor’ more than any other term.

Alabama follows behind in seventh, with 280 searches made per 100K each month for terms related to financial support with their top searched term being ‘rent help’. New Mexico ranks eighth out of all fifty states when it comes to searching for financial help. New Mexico residents search for financial help at a rate of 277 monthly searches made per 100K residents.

Florida and Texas round out the top ten respectively. In Florida, there are 275 searches per 100K residents made each month for money help, with the top searched term being ‘financial advice’, whilst in Texas, there are 271 monthly searches made per 100K with the top searched term in the state being ‘financial advisor’.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from Credit Building Tips said: “The economy is incredibly turbulent at the moment with many factors causing this, such as pandemic recovery, crashes in the stock market and more. It is interesting to see which states are feeling the effect of these developments in the economy.”