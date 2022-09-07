X

X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

“New DWP Ministers ‘need to see the wood for the trees’” – Steve Webb, LCP

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
September 7, 2022
in News
Share this story
Photo of Steve Webb.
Steve Webb, partner at LCP
Share this story

With the announcement of new Ministers at the DWP, former Minister and LCP partner Steve Webb has called for a review of priorities in DWP pension policy to make sure that key issues are given the attention they deserve.

Steve Webb said: “When new ministers are appointed there is a risk that they simply roll forward everything that their predecessors had set in train.  But change of leadership offers a unique opportunity to reassess priorities – something which is urgently needed. 

“In my view, the low level of saving into DC pensions is the biggest timebomb we have in pensions, yet policy has been in limbo since the 2017 review of automatic enrolment.  A top priority must be a plan to boost saving levels when cost of living pressures ease.

“It is also clear that the administration of the state pension system needs urgent attention. The Department recognises that hundreds of thousands of people have been underpaid, and has recently reported on new errors in payments to some mothers who spent time at home with children.  As well as fixing these errors, DWP needs to do more to improve checking of state pension awards to get them right first time.

“On company pensions, there is a real risk that the current approach to DB pension funding is fighting the battles of years ago, and is driven by concerns over cases like Carillion or BHS, rather than reflecting current realities.  DB pension scheme funding has been transformed in recent years and policy needs to be fit for purpose in the current era.  In particular, there is a risk that some firms may be forced to put more money into their DB pension scheme than is necessary, instead of spending that money on investing for the future or paying better wages to their staff.

“The best advice I ever received on becoming a Minister was to identify a small number of big priorities and concentrate on these.  In recent years unfortunately we have seen a ‘pepper pot’ approach, with vanity projects that have caught the Minister’s eye taking up far too much attention.  It has increasingly felt that ministers had lost sight of the big picture and could no longer see the wood for the trees.

“The new DWP ministerial team will have my strong support if they can publicly identify their key priorities for the world of 2022 and beyond and set out a clear roadmap for delivery”.

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine