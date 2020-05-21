Artemis Investment Management has announced the appointment of Adam Gent as its new Head of Intermediated Business. Gent will join Artemis at the beginning of August from Allianz Global Investors, where since March 2017 he has been Managing Director and Head of Northern European Retail/Wholesale Distribution, and responsible for a highly successful period of net sales.

Before Allianz, Gent was for 10 years at Legg Mason Global Asset Management, from 2010 as a Director and Head of UK Sales. That followed roles at Henderson Global Investors as Southern Sales Manager and, from 2000 when his career began, Thesis Asset Management.

He will report to Artemis’ Head of Distribution, Jasper Berens. Commenting, Berens said: “This is a new and exciting role, created to provide a dedicated and strategic focus for what is a key channel. Adam will work with me and the whole Distribution team to build our business across both domestic and international markets. His appointment will bring together both the Sales and Sales Management teams to ensure an even more effective structure.

“Adam’s experience and reputation speak for themselves. I am very pleased that he will be joining us as we concentrate on meeting our clients’ needs across an ever-wider range of products and jurisdictions.”

Gent added: “I am delighted to be joining an active manager of Artemis’ standing, achievement and potential. The opportunities are immense, especially in the intermediated channel at home and abroad. I am looking forward to working with everyone at Artemis to make the most of these opportunities.”