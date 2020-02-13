• A range of savings calculators & educational content take centre stage on new, user-friendly site

• Launch reinforces Foresters’ commitment to put customers at the heart of its proposition after scoring 96% customer satisfaction in its most recent survey of member experience

Foresters Friendly Society, a mutual society, is transforming members’ user experience with the launch of a new interactive website. Featuring a range of easy to use savings calculators plus a content hub packed with useful tips and articles, the site aims to support users as they navigate key stages in their savings journey.

Among the tools featured on the new site is the Product Selector Tool, which helps users choose the savings plan best suited to their savings goals or ambition – be it saving towards a deposit for a first home or putting aside money to fund higher education costs. Savings Calculators are also available, where visitors can project the potential return on their investment depending on the size and timing of the initial contribution.

Launching the new user-friendly site reinforces Foresters’ commitment to put its members at the heart of its proposition. The Society achieves consistently high customer satisfaction scores in independent surveys of member experience, and recorded a 96% overall satisfaction score in its most recent survey.

In addition, a large majority of members (81%) who made a claim with Foresters in 2018 also stressed just how much Foresters cares for its clients. This was another welcome endorsement for the mutual society which offers members an active say in how the organisation and its individual branches are run. 84% of members took out a plan with Foresters due to the fact it is a mutual society and therefore offers an alternative financial solution.

As the Society has no external shareholders, it uses the revenues generated for the benefit of the membership. This is done by distributing investment returns to members in the form of policyholder bonuses. In 2018, £2.2million was paid out in the form of final bonuses to Foresters’ policyholders and £1.1million in annual bonuses added to policyholders’ guaranteed benefits. The mutual also paid out over £1.1million to its members in the form of discretionary grants and charitable donations.

Continue reading article…