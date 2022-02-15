New issue of NS&I Green Savings Bonds launched

New Issue of Green Savings Bonds from NS&I available at a fixed-rate of 1.30% gross/AER over a three-year term

Money invested in Green Savings Bonds will help finance green projects selected by the Government

Bonds available to purchase and manage online at nsandi.com

A new Issue of NS&I Green Savings Bonds paying, 1.30% gross/AER fixed-rate over a three-year term, is available to purchase at nsandi.com from today.

Green Savings Bonds will help finance the Government’s green spending projects designed to tackle climate change and help make the UK greener and more sustainable.

The projects will include making transport greener, using renewable energy over fossil fuels, preventing pollution, using energy more efficiently, protecting natural resources and adapting to a changing climate. More information can be found at nsandi.com/green

The minimum investment in Green Savings Bonds is £100, with a maximum limit of £100,000 per person for each Issue. Investors need to be aged 16 or over to purchase the Bonds from NS&I. The full amount deposited will be held for three years and cannot be withdrawn during this time.

The Economic Secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, said: “The UK continues to be a world leader in green finance, and our innovative Green Savings Bonds give savers the opportunity to contribute towards projects which will secure a cleaner and more sustainable future for the UK. I am pleased that savers across the UK will have the chance to invest in this second Issue of Green Savings Bonds at a new rate, one that reflects upward movement across the wider fixed term market.”

Ian Ackerley, NS&I Chief Executive, said: “We are pleased to offer savers the opportunity to invest in a second Issue of Green Savings Bonds at a higher interest rate. Since we launched Green Savings Bonds in October 2021, average rates among fixed term products have increased, along with the bank base rate. This new Issue means that savers can save at a new competitive rate whilst also supporting the UK’s green agenda in six key areas to help make our environment greener, cleaner and more sustainable. Our savers also benefit from NS&I’s 100% security on all capital invested due to HM Treasury’s backing.”

Key features of the Bonds are as follows: