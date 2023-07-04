New Leadership announced at advice and investment group, One Four Nine, including Beaumont as CEO

Independent, nationwide financial advice and investment management firm One Four Nine Group has announced the appointment of Gabrielle Beaumont (pictured) to the role of CEO and Matt Taylor as CFO. Gabrielle and Matt will work closely with Stuart Harding (COO) to continue to build a first-class national wealth advisory firm with in-house Discretionary Investment Manager (“DIM”).

Gabrielle replaces Matthew Bugden who has stepped down from his role to devote more time to his family.

Gabrielle, who was previously Managing Director for the firm, has been with One Four Nine Group since its inception, providing significant input into the direction and operations of the business at all levels. As a founding member of the Group Gabrielle spearheaded the acquisition programme and maintains a regular and close connection to all regional location teams.

As part of the leadership team, Gabrielle will work closely with Stuart Harding (Chief Operating Officer) and Matt Taylor (Chief Financial Officer). Stuart has overseen the Group’s operational activity since October 2022 focussing on the integration programme which will continue to gather pace throughout 2023. Matt Taylor joined the Group in May 2023 as CFO. Matt has over 20 years experience working for a broad range of financial services firms including Nucleus Financial and James Hay.

Investors Copper Street Capital continue to support One Four Nine and have recently committed an additional tranche of funding to power the Group’s next phase of growth which will include further strategic acquisitions.

Gabrielle’s career has spanned more than 20 years in financial services, with her most recent role prior to One Four Nine Group encompassing a decade at an alternative investment manager where she led the strategic relationships team, working closely with clients including nationwide advice businesses, networks, banks, accountants and solicitors to drive growth. She also spent 7 years at professional services firm Deloitte where she qualified as a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW) and as a Chartered Tax Adviser with the Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT).

Gabrielle Beaumont, Chief Executive Officer at One Four Nine Group commented:

“I am delighted to be stepping into the role of CEO for One Four Nine Group at such an exciting time for the business, and I am incredibly proud of the team’s hard work in reaching our current size and strength in less than 2 years since launch. My previous focus on acquiring and welcoming our new advice firms has given me a detailed insight into the exceptional talent and potential of our staff across the UK.

“With the continued confidence of our investors, One Four Nine Group is in an excellent position to continue its next phase of growth and integration. I am in no doubt that we can achieve even more by uniting our exceptional teams together under a single brand identity as we continue to advance into a first-class wealth advisery business with in-house DIM.”

Gabrielle’s appointment as CEO marks a fresh phase of growth and evolution for One Four Nine Group, which first launched in October 2021. The Group will pursue comprehensive integration programme in H2 2023, uniting regional locations under one brand identity.