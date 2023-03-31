New learning and development initiative for financial services professionals

Caroline Stuart and Melissa Kidd launch a new initiative today called The Co-Laboratory. Aimed at financial services professionals and with an emphasis on developing day to day communication and ‘human’ skills, it will provide an opportunity for people to learn and share their expertise.

The first ‘Co-Lab’ session is on April 19th at 1pm- 2pm. This Lunchtime Learning is going to focus on Difficult Dialogues. It’s free but places will be limited so booking in advance is essential.



Melissa and Caroline started the Co-Laboratory to develop the ‘human’ side of finance. They noticed that historically, the profession has tended to focus on technical exams and capabilities whilst the people skills can often get a little overlooked.



Caroline says, “The Consumer Duty will require us all to make sure that clients understand our communications, especially those relating to advice and recommendations. This means it’s crucial our reports are as clear, simple, and as client friendly as possible. We’ve noticed that there seems to be a perception compliance gets in the way of writing client friendly reports. I don’t believe that though, as no compliance person I’ve ever spoken to has asked me to make my reports longer and more complicated!”

The Co-Laboratory will be offering practical support and solutions to common challenges like this and everyone can play a part. You can find more details about it here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/co-laboratory1/

Melissa has over twenty years’ experience in communications. With a background in psychology, sne helps those in the finance sector to communicate more effectively. Caroline has spent over twenty years’ working in financial planning and paraplanning. She brings a wealth of technical and compliance knowledge, as well as many years’ experience of training and mentoring paraplanners and financial planners.



Melissa says: “We want the Co-Lab to be a lively community of change-makers, where everyone can share ideas and expertise, helping us all enhance our knowledge and skills so we can make clients’ lives easier.”



To join the first Co-Lab, book your place here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/difficult-dialogues-getting-you-conversation-confident-tickets-600500692737