New NS&I Green Savings Bonds on sale from today – 22 October

New Green Savings Bonds from NS&I now available at 0.65 % gross/AER fixed rate over a three-year term

Money invested in Green Savings Bonds will help finance green projects selected by the Government

Available from Friday 22 October 2021 and on sale for at least three months

Bonds available to purchase and manage online at nsandi.com

NS&I has announced today that the new Green Savings Bonds announced by the Chancellor of the Exchequer in the 2021 Spring Budget are available to purchase online with a 0.65% gross/AER fixed-rate over a three-year term at nsandi.com from Friday 22 October.

Green Savings Bonds will be on sale for a minimum period of three months. The minimum investment is £100 with a maximum limit of £100,000 per person and investors need to be aged 16 or over to purchase the new Bonds from NS&I. The full amount deposited will be held for three years and cannot be withdrawn during this time. Green Savings Bonds will help finance the Government’s green spending projects designed to tackle climate change and help make the UK greener and more sustainable. These projects will include making transport greener, using renewable energy over fossil fuels, preventing pollution, using energy more efficiently, protecting natural resources and adapting to a changing climate. More information can be found at nsandi.com/green

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Our world-first Green Savings Bonds give savers across the UK the chance to back the Government’s green projects and put their money to work in the fight against climate change.

“The UK is already a world leader in green finance and these innovative new savings bonds will deliver both financial returns and environmental benefits, in a transparent and secure way.”

Ian Ackerley, NS&I Chief Executive, said: “We are proud to be offering Green Savings Bonds on behalf of the Government. Green Savings Bonds will offer savers the chance to contribute towards the UK’s green agenda and support six key areas to help make our environment greener, cleaner and more sustainable. As well as helping the environment, savers will see a fixed return on their investment and will also benefit from NS&I’s 100% security on all capital invested.

“Green Savings Bonds will be on sale for at least three months, giving savers ample opportunity to invest and the Bonds will be available to purchase and manage online.”

Key features of the Bonds are as follows: