Jonathan Athow, Deputy National Statistician, gives his insight into the new ONS employment data. At the same time, London restaurants call for Sadiq Kahn to cut the congestion charge.

Jonathan Athow details some of the nuances with the latest ONS labour market data.

[THREAD] The UK labour market has been profoundly affected by the pandemic. The effects, however, have been complex and different from how the financial crisis played out. Six key points from today’s @ONS data: — Jonathan Athow (@jathers_ONS) August 11, 2020

Struggling London restaurants call for Mayor to drop the congestion charge.

London restaurateurs urge Sadiq Khan to drop congestion charge https://t.co/coc249YUFb pic.twitter.com/mOIQQAcU2c — City A.M. (@CityAM) August 10, 2020

Confidence in a German economic bounce back grows.

Investors unexpectedly raise their expectations for Germany’s recovery, adding to signs that Europe’s largest economy may bounce back more quickly from coronavirus restrictions than its neighbors https://t.co/EsUqzlOlsS pic.twitter.com/OrJoaRHpim — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) August 11, 2020

Apple is now worth more than ever, and so is its CEO, Tim Cook.

Apple boss Tim Cook has achieved billionaire status as the iPhone maker comes within striking distance of a $2tn valuation. The 59-year-old earned $125m in 2019 and owns 847,969 shares in Apple https://t.co/fVirTJAl36 pic.twitter.com/eWP4gewrfp — Telegraph Technology Intelligence (@TelegraphTech) August 11, 2020

Liz Ann Sonders points out that the world stock market cap surpassed 2019 world GDP levels.

World stock market cap has surpassed 2019 world GDP levels, which previously happened a few years ago & in buildup to GFC @WorldBank @Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/gHwk5WiWE8 — Liz Ann Sonders (@LizAnnSonders) August 11, 2020

