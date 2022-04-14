New Principal, James Kempson joins Punter Southall Aspire’s Bedford office

Punter Southall Aspire, a UK financial planning and retirement savings business, has recruited James Kempson as Principal of its Bedford office to assist in its expansion of their Chartered financial planning side of the business.

James (pictured) brings a wealth of experience with 26 years in the industry, working in financial planning and pensions, as well as employee benefits advisory roles. He joins from Investec Wealth & Investment UK where he was a Senior Financial Planning Director for almost six years.

He also has held senior roles at Killik & Co and Nascot Wealth Management Ltd, as well as working initially as a Pensions Consultant with SBJ Benefit Consultants Ltd. James is a Chartered Financial Planner, Chartered Wealth Manager and Certified Financial Planner (CFP). He is also a Fellow of the Personal Finance Society (FPFS) and a Fellow of the Securities and Investment Institute (Chartered FCSI).

He will lead a team of 13 in the Bedford office which includes 4 experienced financial planners and will provide advice to High-net-worth individuals, trusts, charities, and corporate clients. He reports to Bryan Parkinson, Managing Director, Financial Planning, Punter Southall Aspire.

Commenting on his appointment James says, “Punter Southall Aspire has always been on my radar and I was aware of its great reputation in the industry. This role offers a fantastic opportunity to take on a fresh challenge within an innovative and ambitious firm, combining my experience with both Private Clients and working closely with employee benefits experts.

“My role is both client facing and managerial which is a good mix for me. I’m looking forward to developing strong client relationships and taking the business forward with its growth plans for the brand. Financial planning and employee benefits expertise sit very well alongside each other, and we encourage individuals and local firms to get in touch if they want to review any aspect their financial planning or employee benefits provision post Covid.”

Bryan Parkinson says, “We’re delighted to welcome James to the company. James brings a great deal of experience and expertise and will be a real asset as we continue growing and shaking up the market. We wish him the greatest success in his new role.”

Punter Southall Aspire has expanded its financial planning business over the past four years through organic growth and several acquisitions of well-established regional financial planning firms including Focus Oxford LLP, JDP Financial Services in Bedford and Coleman Financial Services Limited in Dorset.