New Principles for communicating Performance from EISA

EISA has recently published new principles for communicating EIS Fund performance, a move that we warmly welcome. We spoke to Martin Fox, who chairs the Research, Education and Marketing committee of EISA, and which was the architect of these principles, to outline the thinking behind them.

He said: “If you put yourself in the position of an adviser that is not involved in EIS on a regular basis, it can be very confusing trying to compare different fund managers. Just over a year ago we tackled transparency and clarity of fees, and now it was the turn of performance.

“We created a working party to look at this, which included fund managers, a platform, and industry analyst, and a wealth manager, to ensure that we had input from all sectors of the market.

“The guiding principle was that consistency is really important, as is the ability to compare like with like.

“The starting point was to define what counts as an exit, and we felt that the existing definition used by IPEV provides a very good base: Realisation is the sale, redemption, or repayment of an Investment, in whole or in part; or the insolvency of an Investee Company, where no significant return to the Fund is envisaged.

“This is a very good starting point as it immediately positions exits or realisations as including all investments, failures as well as successes.

“As a working party we then built 10 principles, which are set out on the page opposite.

“Importantly we have aimed to address all stages of the investment process, including valuations of portfolio companies, further investments at different stages, addressing significant changes in the investment strategy, whether investments are meeting expectations and what figures are used on exits.

“Our hope is that fund managers and advisers will take on board these principles, and hold companies to account if they are not being followed. If we can make EIS more understandable for both advisers and their clients then it is an important step forward.”