X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

New Principles for communicating Performance from EISA

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
December 15, 2021
in GBI, News
Share this story
Share this story

EISA has recently published new principles for communicating EIS Fund performance, a move that we warmly welcome. We spoke to Martin Fox, who chairs the Research, Education and Marketing committee of EISA, and which was the architect of these principles, to outline the thinking behind them.

He said: “If you put yourself in the position of an adviser that is not involved in EIS on a regular basis, it can be very confusing trying to compare different fund managers. Just over a year ago we tackled transparency and clarity of fees, and now it was the turn of performance.

“We created a working party to look at this, which included fund managers, a platform, and industry analyst, and a wealth manager, to ensure that we had input from all sectors of the market.

“The guiding principle was that consistency is really important, as is the ability to compare like with like.

“The starting point was to define what counts as an exit, and we felt that the existing definition used by IPEV provides a very good base: Realisation is the sale, redemption, or repayment of an Investment, in whole or in part; or the insolvency of an Investee Company, where no significant return to the Fund is envisaged.

“This is a very good starting point as it immediately positions exits or realisations as including all investments, failures as well as successes.

“As a working party we then built 10 principles, which are set out on the page opposite.

“Importantly we have aimed to address all stages of the investment process, including valuations of portfolio companies, further investments at different stages, addressing significant changes in the investment strategy, whether investments are meeting expectations and what figures are used on exits.

“Our hope is that fund managers and advisers will take on board these principles, and hold companies to account if they are not being followed. If we can make EIS more understandable for both advisers and their clients then it is an important step forward.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • M&G Investments’ 2022 market outlook
    December 13, 2021

    After a period of surprising outcomes for both equity and debt markets, both of which have reached record prices even after the global instability caused

  • Financial services firms falling short on D&I according to new reboot. index
    December 13, 2021

    reboot., a network of senior financial services professionals working together to maintain the dialogue on race and racial inequality in the workplace, has today launched

  • NS&I: The increasing importance of cash in the financial planning process
    December 9, 2021

    Andrew Pike, Head of Intermediary Relationships at NS&I has been talking to IFA Magazine’s Sue Whitbread about the changing role of cash within clients’ portfolios.

  • Cyber fears as HMRC declares 17 serious data breaches to ICO
    December 13, 2021

    Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has reported a total of 17 serious data breaches to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) over a 15 month

  • Deepbridge’s Start-Ups in Focus: Zilico
    December 10, 2021

    GBI Magazine spoke to Sameer Kothari, Chief Executive Director of Zilico, to talk about his Start-Up journey, and how the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS scheme influenced

  • Why now is the time to invest in sustainability and climatetech ventures
    December 9, 2021

    Jake Wombwell-Povey, Investment Director at Vala Capital, shares why the compelling combination of government resources, consumer demand, technological innovation, corporate necessity and investor appetite has

  • It’s a mistake to ban the home charging grant says loveelectric
    December 11, 2021

    “The Government could put the brakes on EV sales by binning the home charging grant” according to Loveelectric Steve Tigar (pictured), entrepreneur and CEO of

  • Nearly 90% of businesses forced to increase contractor rates since April 2021
    December 11, 2021

    75% have been forced to raise contractor rates by more than 10% 77% are now finding hiring flexible workers to be challenging or very challenging

  • What is intergenerational wealth planning?
    December 13, 2021

    By Lorraine Denton, Chartered financial planner at Punter Southall Wealth Over the next thirty years, an estimated £5.5 trillion is due to be passed from

  • Lifetime ISA property limit should have risen by £100,000, as house price inflation hits pre-crash levels
    December 12, 2021

    Halifax House Price Index shows house price inflation at highest since 2006 Soaring house prices mean the £450,000 property limit for Lifetime ISA savings should

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine