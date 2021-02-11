X

About

Advertise

Contact

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Jobs

Tools for Advisers

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

New reporting tool gives Parmenion users key data for growth

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
February 11, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Fast growing technology-led DFM Parmenion has announced the launch of its latest innovation for the intermediary community.  Vantage is a new data-centric reporting tool that gives adviser firms access to a comprehensive management information (MI) dashboard.

Since the introduction of PROD, many adviser firms have struggled to demonstrate that they meet the obligations of these complicated regulations. This is, in large part, due to the need to examine client data and link governance to outcomes. Many advisers struggle to collate data from legacy systems, wasting time and causing frustration.

Vantage answers this challenge by offering a completely joined-up reporting package, that helps to drive standards and improve customer outcomes. It supports advisers to manage their obligations in a simple, robust way, offering reassurance and confidence that their business is doing the right thing by their customers, and will stand up to scrutiny.

Laura Barnes, Head of Intermediary Distribution, commented on the launch: “We are very proud of our achievement in building the Vantage reporting system. The customer is at the heart of everything we do, and our focus is making business for our partner firms as straightforward and efficient as possible.

“We do this by recognising the unique and individual challenges facing our clients and responding accordingly. Our data capabilities have always been accessible to clients behind the scenes but – with Vantage – the power to cut and use that data is now in their hands!”

With the power of Parmenion’s data warehouse and their expertise in designing efficient user interfaces both centre stage, Vantage turns the visualisation of MI data on its head and scraps hard-to-read tables. All data is presented in clear charts and graphs that can be easily clipped to create reports and presentations. Further advances in functionality will follow.

The simple-to-read dashboard is held behind a secure login that only nominated individuals within adviser firms have access to, and provides insights into:

  • The trend of the business a firm has been writing, with a breakdown of total assets under management (AUM)
  • Client base analysis by average age; the amounts they are investing; the risk grades they select and the investment solutions and tax wrappers they favour
  • Trends within the firm’s overall performance to identify risks and opportunities and so to propel future growth

The Vantage dashboard allows advisers to look at both firm level data but also to drill down into the trends and patterns among individual advisers within the firm.

All Parmenion platform users are being offered a demonstration of the system this month and will be able to access Vantage at no additional charge via their secure site, to achieve security over valuable firm level Management Information.

https://communications.parmenion-im.co.uk/acton/media/19226/introducing-vantage-from-parmenion

Today’s Most Read

  • M&G to invest £5 billion in sustainable private assets through innovative new fund
    February 5, 2021

    New global team to target innovative opportunities, including enterprises tackling social and environmental challenges M&G plc has announced that its £136 billion With-Profits Fund is

  • Is a change gonna come for EIS and SEIS?
    February 8, 2021

    As Chancellor Sunak prepares for his March Budget and the tax year-end looms, should advisers and paraplanners be bracing themselves for change to the EIS

  • Investec to end new structured product launches in UK
    February 10, 2021

      From April 2021, Investec Bank plc have announced that it will not launch any further retail structured product Plans in the UK retail market.

  • The irresistible growth of ESG investing
    February 5, 2021

    IFA Magazine caught up with Wayne Bishop, CEO of King and Shaxson Asset Management (KSAM), to discuss the irresistible growth of ESG investing, and how

  • Square Mile’s fund ratings round-up for January 2021
    February 4, 2021

    Three new ratings awarded  One rating reintroduced  Three ratings retained  Two ratings suspended  Two ratings removed  Analysts at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research (Square

  • Financial services in a post-brexit transition world
    February 9, 2021

    What does the signing of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement deal (TCA) mean for UK Financial Services? Paul Wilson takes a look under the bonnet

  • Jasper Smith, Vala’s CEO, sees 90x return on Hutch Games
    February 9, 2021

    In December, Hutch Games, the mobile racing games company, was acquired for up to $375m by MTG, a Swedish esports and gaming entertainment group. The

  • Assessments of value – Morningstar delivers a useful addition to the library of fund reports
    February 8, 2021

    How effective and useful are these reports are for investors and advisers? How should the reports be used in fund selection?  Where do asset managers

  • EIS the drive to thrive
    February 4, 2021

    GBI Magazine talks to Sanjeev Gordhan, Director at Newable Ventures about why – and how – the group’s sound business strategy can help deliver potentially

  • Hear from Ken Roberts and Peter Hames at Octopus Virtual Event Monday
    February 5, 2021

    Hear from the companies backed by the UK’s largest VCT Monday, at Octopus Investments’ virtual event. Octopus Investments is giving your clients the chance to

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    IFA Magazine