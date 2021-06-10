New sustainable multi asset fund range launched by Fidelity International

Fidelity International (Fidelity) has today announced the launch of its Sustainable Multi Asset Fund range, further expanding its cross-asset Sustainable Family of Funds.

The Fidelity Sustainable Multi Asset Fund range will initially consist of three OEICs – the Fidelity Sustainable Multi Asset Conservative Fund, Fidelity Sustainable Multi Asset Balanced Fund and Fidelity Sustainable Multi Asset Growth Fund.

With a compelling OCF of just 0.5%*, each fund aims to deliver risk-controlled capital growth over the longer term thanks to carefully constructed strategic asset allocations from Fidelity’s Solutions and Multi Asset team. The lower-risk funds in the range have a greater exposure to defensive assets such as fixed income, and moving up the risk spectrum, each fund will take on a greater allocation towards growth assets such as global and emerging market equities.

Investing primarily in strategies drawn from Fidelity’s Sustainable Family of Funds, the funds will maintain a minimum of 70% of net assets invested in securities deemed to have sustainable characteristics and all holdings will adhere to Fidelity’s Sustainable Family exclusion policy**.

The funds will be managed using a team-based approach by Fidelity’s Solutions and Multi Asset, an 80-strong team including 39 investment professionals globally, managing £39bn*** for a range of retail and institutional clients. Nick Peters will be lead portfolio manager with Ayesha Akbar co-portfolio, manager. Both will collaborate closely with the broader investment team, engaging in ongoing debate and discussion through a range of forums, sharing ideas and challenging views across the investment process.

Commenting on the new launch, John Clougherty, Head of UK Wholesale at Fidelity International says: “At Fidelity, ESG integration is an integral part of our investment process across all strategies as we believe that sustainability factors are material to long-term investment outcomes.

“With increased regulation and growing client demand, we recognise the importance to the UK adviser market of building sustainability considerations into suitability assessments and their fund section process. That’s why for those clients who require an enhanced ESG screening, we are pleased to offer a growing selection of funds in our Sustainable Family of Funds spanning our equity, fixed income, ETF and now multi asset franchises, providing a wide ranging but universal and robust approach to sustainable investing.”

The Sustainable Family of Funds combines Fidelity’s focus on active engagement with an enhanced exclusion framework with the aim to ensure companies in which the funds invest meet certain sustainable standards and behave in a manner consistent with responsible investment values.