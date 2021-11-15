X

Ninety One appoints Nazmeera Moola Chief Sustainability Officer

Rebecca Tomes
November 15, 2021
Ninety One has today announced the appointment of Nazmeera Moola as Chief Sustainability Officer.

In this newly created role, Nazmeera will be responsible for overseeing Ninety One’s firmwide sustainability initiatives. This includes investment integration, advocacy, corporate transition to net zero and developing and implementing efforts to mobilise dedicated funding for an inclusive net zero transition.

Hendrik du Toit, Founder and Chief Executive, Ninety One: “We are committed to the goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and believe that the best way to achieve this is through a fair and inclusive transition. We cannot pretend that decarbonising portfolios is the same as decarbonising the world and want to ensure that no one is left behind, including emerging markets. Finance has a vital role to play in transitioning the real economy to net zero, and the time to act is now.

“Nazmeera has been at the forefront of our firm’s initiatives in this area. In her new role, she will oversee Ninety One’s investment integration, the development of our transition frameworks, commercial opportunities, and policy engagement. Nazmeera’s depth of expertise and experience give her the ideal attributes for this key role.”

Previously, Nazmeera was Deputy Managing Director and Head of South African Investments at Ninety One.  Nazmeera joined Ninety One in 2013 from Macquarie First South, where she was Head of Macroeconomic Strategy. She began her career as an economist at Merrill Lynch in South Africa and London. She graduated from the University of Cape Town with a Bachelor of Business Science degree and is also CFA® Charterholder. Nazmeera is a member of the South African Presidential State-Owned Enterprises Council, and a trustee of the Constitutionalism Fund.

