X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Ninety One launches Global Sustainable Equity Strategy

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
April 11, 2022
in News
Share this story
Sustainable image
Share this story

The newest investment solution by Ninety One uses an assessment of externalities beyond carbon and an appraisal of corporate culture to identify sustainability leaders.

Ninety One has announced the launch of the Global Sustainable Equity Strategy. The strategy is managed by Stephanie Niven, and is a concentrated, active, long-term global equity solution focused on sustainability leaders. It will complement Ninety One’s suite of sustainable capabilities, inclusive of Global Environment, UK Sustainable Equity and Global Multi Asset Sustainable Growth.

The Global Sustainable Equity strategy is investing for a world transitioning towards a more sustainable future where externalities will be increasingly priced and valued. This includes not just the carbon externality, where there has been significant momentum over the last eighteen months, but broader externalities that impact a company’s employees, wider society and the natural world. Stephanie Niven, Portfolio Manager, Global Sustainable Equity, Ninety One: “We believe the world’s measure of success is shifting from the  zero-sum game – where shareholder value is maximised at the expense of other stakeholders – into a world where considering multiple stakeholders in business decisions creates greater value for all”.

Identifying sustainability leaders requires new tools beyond traditional financial analysis. As well as assessing company externalities, the team incorporates an appraisal of corporate culture with a view to finding those companies that think long-term about their businesses when it comes to externalities and have what it takes to continue to be sustainability leaders in the future. Combining externalities and corporate culture assessments with a disciplined investment approach creates the opportunity to select companies with enduring competitive advantages at attractive market valuations.

Mimi Ferrini, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Ninety One: “The broadening of our global sustainable equity offering is another milestone in Ninety One’s drive to put sustainability at the core of our business. However, providing sustainability with substance is key, and it is imperative that we develop solutions to address the challenges investors are facing as the world transitions to a more sustainable growth model”.

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine