X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Ninety One reports record first-half earnings and AUM

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
November 16, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Ninety One today reported record assets under management of £140 billion in the first half, a rise of 7% over the last six months.

Net inflows in the six-month period were £3.9 billion.

Net revenue increased 10 percent to £328.4 million, and profit before tax rose 39 percent to £132.1 million, including the £14.9 million in proceeds from the Silica sale. Adjusted operating profit climbed 20 percent to £115.6 million. PBT and adjusted operating profit were record amounts for an interim period.

Ninety One posted a 42 percent increase in basic earnings per share, to 11.2 pence. Adjusted earnings per share rose 21 percent to 9.7 pence.

The company posted an interim dividend of 6.9 pence a share.

Ninety One founder and CEO Hendrik du Toit said: “The combination of strategic clarity, disciplined execution, competitive investment performance, a motivated, stable team and a long-term approach to business continues to work well for Ninety One. While the supportive market conditions of this reporting period will not last indefinitely, we see substantial long-term growth opportunities ahead. We will continue to invest in our people and our business so that we can deliver for our clients. This remains our formula for value creation.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine