Ninety One reports record first-half earnings and AUM

Ninety One today reported record assets under management of £140 billion in the first half, a rise of 7% over the last six months.

Net inflows in the six-month period were £3.9 billion.

Net revenue increased 10 percent to £328.4 million, and profit before tax rose 39 percent to £132.1 million, including the £14.9 million in proceeds from the Silica sale. Adjusted operating profit climbed 20 percent to £115.6 million. PBT and adjusted operating profit were record amounts for an interim period.

Ninety One posted a 42 percent increase in basic earnings per share, to 11.2 pence. Adjusted earnings per share rose 21 percent to 9.7 pence.

The company posted an interim dividend of 6.9 pence a share.

Ninety One founder and CEO Hendrik du Toit said: “The combination of strategic clarity, disciplined execution, competitive investment performance, a motivated, stable team and a long-term approach to business continues to work well for Ninety One. While the supportive market conditions of this reporting period will not last indefinitely, we see substantial long-term growth opportunities ahead. We will continue to invest in our people and our business so that we can deliver for our clients. This remains our formula for value creation.”