Coronavirus takes a back seat in the news today as American protests continue and the UK faces a No Deal Brexit amidst harsh economic realities of the pandemic.

Faisal Islam describes the run up to President Trumps Bible photo op yesterday.

Extraordinary scenes on US TV right now – right outside the White House – just before Trump Rose Garden statement, military police start firing tear gas rounds and flashbangs at protesters with their hands up, to try and clear them out… mounted police charging.. — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) June 1, 2020

Trumps incendiary use of language on social media continues feed pressure on Facebook to change policies.

Mr Trump posted on both Facebook and Twitter that he would respond to violent protests with military force: 'When the looting starts, the shooting starts.' But while Twitter added a warning on the post and hid it from view, Facebook left the message intact https://t.co/RJ2RvT1f1o — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 2, 2020

With the situation in America it’s easy to forget the deadline for Bexit negotiation extention looms.

There's a lot going on right now, but Brexit talks are back and June is a point of no return. If no progress is made on level playing field and the rest, talks collapse, at least temporarily, and it's time to prep for no deal in the middle of a pandemic https://t.co/qSQmhuyP8o — Luke McGee (@lukemcgee) June 2, 2020

There is mounting anger over the 14 day quarentine for those flying into the country.

Quarantine

Dominic Cummings' and Priti Patel's plan for 14 days of self-isolation for some arrivals into the UK starts on 8 June despite opposition

From 29 June it will be neutralised and quietly forgotten, except by those who lose their jobs because of ithttps://t.co/LDagCzpgWD — @simoncalder (@SimonCalder) June 2, 2020

New data shows 8.7 million people are furloughed in the UK, claiming a total of £17.5bn.

The furlough scheme aka the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is still growing: on the latest HMRC figures (as of 31 May), 1.1 million employers have furloughed 8.7 million workers, claiming a total of £17.5 billion pounds. pic.twitter.com/rZjEJTO7ov — Andy Verity (@andyverity) June 2, 2020

Listen back to CBI webinar focused on UK government ‘green recovery.’

Good discussion – worth a listenback

Key areas from @RainNewtonSmith for govt #GreenRecovery policy interventions:

1. Energy Efficiency

2. How we heat our homes #RenewableHeat

3. Electric vehicle charging infrastructure https://t.co/MnJ5cKYpJg — Robin Parker (@R_J_Parker) June 2, 2020

Read how China’s digital currency could shake up global exchange.

China’s new digital money could challenge Bitcoin and even the dollar https://t.co/QDu5X9cmbc — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) June 1, 2020

