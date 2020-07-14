peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

New data from the OBR reveals the UK’s economic recovery has been ‘disappointing’. However the big news today is that the UK government announced a phase-out Huawei technology from our 5G network must happen by 2027. Finally, Dennis Hall weighs in on FCA regulation and people trapped in expensive mortgages.

Firstly, Ben Chu shares new OBR data on ‘disappointing’ economic recovery.

The most popular word used by economic analysts to describe this morning's GDP estimates from the @ONS for May? "Disappointing" Here's why 👇 pic.twitter.com/X5ozka9ZoC — Ben Chu (@BenChu_) July 14, 2020

The FT has started a recovery tracker, while Chris Giles states ‘May was an age ago’.

GDP recovered 1.8 per cent in May but the UK economy was still roughly 25% smaller than in February. But May was an age ago. This new ⁦@FinancialTimes⁩ UK data dashboard shows the latest trends. It will be continuously updated 1/

https://t.co/VrvpytUPfY — Chris Giles (@ChrisGiles_) July 14, 2020

The UK’s decision to halt Huawei’s involvement in our 5G network has considerable international implications.

Expected, but still huge. Puts pressure on EU member states, who will not be blind to the fact that this will prove to DC that American pressure still works across the channel (see secondary sanctions on deals with Iran also). Wrote about this recently https://t.co/KHWkiEBxzE https://t.co/Fpg9Z4bSIN — Luke McGee (@lukemcgee) July 14, 2020

Peter Mandelson wrote a piece on the topic.

“If we're going to cut ourselves off from…European markets and recognise that the US economy operates in a protectionist way, are we going also to isolate ourselves from China, the biggest source of growth in the world?” asks Peter Mandelson. https://t.co/8mjMjdVw8S — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) July 14, 2020

NIESR shares their paper on the economic relationship between the UK and China.

A few points worth highlighting: China’s remarkable #growth has transformed the global pattern of world production, #trade and #investment, and has caused large changes in the industrial structures of North #America, #Europe (including the UK) and #Japan pic.twitter.com/3UNdZ1EO1Q — NIESR (@NIESRorg) July 14, 2020

In other news Joe Weisenthal makes a comparison between the Tesla stock rally and the 2017 crypto-currency bubble.

THIS IS ONE WAY TESLA REMINDS ME OF THE BITCOIN BUBBLE In today's @markets newsletter, I wrote about one way what's going on with electric vehicle stocks reminds me of crypto in December 2017 https://t.co/SGYPi9Pkyq $TSLA pic.twitter.com/dUHECcvE8B — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) July 14, 2020

And finally, Dennis Hall comments on people trapped in expensive mortgages and the role of the FCA.

Line from the @BBCNews piece about people trapped in expensive mortgages sums up type of "unintended consequence" of @TheFCA (and previously FSA) rules and regulations over the years. Protecting or failing consumers? The rules, in other words, say they can't afford to pay less. — Dennis Hall (@YellowtailFP) July 13, 2020

@peter_IFAMAG