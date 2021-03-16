‘No indication’ AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine causes blood clots – EMA

The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday that there is “no indication” that AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine causes blood clots.

Emer Cooke, executive director of the EMA, said at a press conference that the agency remains convinced the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risk of side-effects.

“Vaccines for Covid-19 help to protect individuals from becoming ill, especially healthcare professionals and vulnerable populations such as older people and people with chronic diseases,” she said.

Results of the EMA’s investigation into the Oxford University vaccine are due on Thursday.

"We are looking at adverse events associated with all vaccines," said Cooke, noting the Pfizer and Moderna jabs appeared to be linked to similar numbers of blood clots as the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The investigation comes after several European countries, including France, Italy, Spain and Germany, suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns about blood clots.