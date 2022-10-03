Nordic Capital completes acquisition of Ascot Lloyd

Nordic Capital has completed the acquisition of Ascot Lloyd, one of the UK’s largest and fastest growing independent financial advice (IFA) firms, from Oaktree Capital Management following regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The transaction shows commitment to Ascot Lloyd’s strategy to expand its client offering through continued organic and inorganic growth.

Ascot Lloyd has seen considerable growth and development under its current management team. Today the business is approaching £10 billion in funds under influence, serving in excess of 20,000 core clients.

Nigel Stockton, CEO of Ascot Lloyd, said: “Following nine years of considerable progress with Oaktree, we are delighted that Nordic Capital’s acquisition of Ascot Lloyd has now completed. Their investment, supported by their expertise in our sector, will give us substantial new firepower to accelerate our growth, enabling us to extend our inorganic M&A strategy and further invest in our people and technology. I look forward to working with Nordic Capital on this next phase of Ascot Lloyd’s story”.