In this short video, IFA Magazine’s Sue Whitbread talks to Norman MacLeod, Head of Acquisition for Wealth Holdings who has his finger firmly on the pulse of M&A deals in the IFA and Wealth Management sectors. In this Q&A, we to MacLeod about what’s going on in the market right now as well as getting his practical tips on what works and what doesn’t as businesses head towards exit or acquisition

Norman spent twenty years as a senior fundraiser in the arts and culture sector. Putting his communication skills to use Norman changed career, joining the IFA consolidation market with a small team and making over fifty deals within five years.

Norman’s role at Wealth Holdings is to identify businesses who could benefit from working with a trusted partner to de-risk their financial futures whilst ensuring continuity for their clients and continuing opportunities for staff.