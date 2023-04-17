North East is the cheapest place to be a pensioner, iSIPP analysis finds

The North East is the cheapest place to be a pensioner with over-65s needing an annual income of £14,782 to cover spending, new analysis from pension provider iSIPP shows.

Retired people in the North East spend just over £3,000 a year less than the national average and up to £6,768 than in London and the South East.

The pension provider’s analysis of the most recent Government data on family spending shows average over-65s spend £17,810 a year with food, housing costs and transport accounting for around 43% of total annual spending.

Those aged between 65 and 74 spend an average of nearly £20,000 a year but annual average spending among those aged 75-plus drops to £15,680.

Average national spending however only tells part of the story and where pensioners live has a major impact on how much they spend a year on average.

Housing and maintenance costs plus spending on food and transport including fuel prices and the cost of alcoholic drinks and clothes mean there are major regional differences in the cost of being a pensioner.

Over-65s in London and the South East need the biggest incomes, the analysis found. In London over-65s spend £21,550 while costs drop slightly outside the capital in the wider South East of England to £21,372.

Over-65s in the South West and East of England also spend more than the national average but the extra spending is only £712 and £534 a year, respectively.

iSIPP says the spending figures are a useful guide to how much income people will need in retirement to meet basic costs but urges retirement savers to remember the data only focuses on averages.

The table below shows the spending figures across the country and how much cheaper or more expensive each region is compared with the national average.

REGION ANNUAL COSTS FOR PENSIONERS DIFFERENCE TO UK AVERAGE North East £14,782 £3,028 cheaper Yorkshire & The Humber £15,140 £2,670 cheaper Northern Ireland £15,317 £2,493 cheaper Scotland £15,630 £2,180 cheaper Wales £15,850 £1,960 cheaper North West £16,385 £1,425 cheaper West Midlands £16,560 £1,250 cheaper East Midlands £17,453 £267 cheaper East of England £18,344 £534 more expensive South West £18,522 £712 more expensive South East £21,372 £3,652 more expensive London £21,550 £3,740 more expensive UK AVERAGE £17,810

iSIPP Managing Director Hrishi Kulkarni said: “Where you live in the country can make a massive difference to how much you will spend a year in retirement with the North East of England the cheapest place currently to be a pensioner.

“However, pensioners cannot simply move to another part of the country on retirement to benefit from a lower cost of living and average figures do not tell the whole story. What is clear is that people need to save as much as possible for retirement as the basic spending of £17,810 is not covered by the State Pension alone which from April 6th this year is worth around £10,600 a year.

"Anyone with multiple pension funds should look to combine them as consolidation could substantially save money and help increase the funds available to them at retirement.

