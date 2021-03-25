X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

North Korea test launches missile ahead of Olympics

by
March 25, 2021
in Share Cast Feed
Share this story
Share this story

North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday in a test launch.

The tests fueled tensions between Japan, the US and North Korea as they were carried out ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

“The first launch in just less than a year represents a threat to peace and stability in Japan and the region and violates UN resolutions,” Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.

North Korea is banned from developing ballistic missiles under UN Security Council resolutions and is under international sanctions over its weapons programs.

Suga said he would ensure a safe and secure Olympics and discuss the launches with Biden during his visit to Washington next month.

It was the first test that had been carried out by North Korea in nearly a year and the first during the administration of US President Joe Biden. North Korea had not tested a nuclear weapon or an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) since 2017.

According to Reuters, analysts said the latest missile tests did not mean denuclearisation diplomacy was dead but rather that Pyongyang’s weapons arsenal is advancing every day and poses a threat.

The Biden administration is currently reviewing its policy on North Korea and is expected to draw hard lines on human rights, denuclearisation and sanctions.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine