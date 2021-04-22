Northpond Ventures helps Current Health close oversubscribed £31M Series B Financing Round

Current Health the leading enterprise remote care management platform – today announced it has raised £31M ($43M) in Series B financing. The round was led by Northpond Ventures, with additional financing from LRVHealth, OSF HealthCare, Section 32, Elements Health Ventures, and existing investors. Andrea Jackson, Director at Northpond Ventures, and Tripp Peake, General Partner at LRVHealth, will join Current Health’s Board of Directors.

The Series B financing, which comes from top healthcare and pharma VCs, as well as a leading hospital system, speaks to the value of Current Health’s platform across a broad array of stakeholders. The company’s platform is used by many of the world’s leading health systems including (but not limited to) Mount Sinai Health System, Geisinger Health, and the UK National Health Service, to monitor and manage patient care at home. It is also used by major pharmaceutical companies, such as AstraZeneca, to move delivery of complex therapy into the home and support home-based drug trials. The funding comes on the heels of 3,000%+ growth in year-over-year revenue, making Current Health one of the fastest growing healthcare companies.

“It’s rare to see a company successfully execute across both healthcare delivery and drug delivery – this is what makes Current Health so special,” remarked Andrea Jackson, Director at Northpond Ventures. “As healthcare moves into the home, pharmaceutical companies are developing new models that go beyond the pill and enable greater delivery at home with fewer side effects at lower cost. Current Health’s proven track record of delivering across both pharma and health systems makes them the perfect company to bridge this gap.”

Operating at the nexus of healthcare delivery and drug delivery, Current Health brings earlier, preventive treatments to patients at home. The company provides a single point of insight into patient health outside the hospital, ingesting data from hundreds of remote monitoring devices – along with patient-reported data and electronic medical record data – to identify and predict the onset and progression of disease. Current Health’s physician-led virtual command centre provides 24/7 care management capability and seamlessly integrates with a range of in-home healthcare services, such as blood tests, durable medical equipment (DME), and meal delivery – providing a single, integrated solution across the care continuum.

With the growth of alternative payment models, expansion of fee-for-service reimbursement, and consumer demand for virtual care at an all-time high, moving healthcare services into the home has become a strategic imperative for health systems and pharmaceutical companies alike.

“In the next 5 years, we’ll see a majority of healthcare services delivered in a patient’s home, with the hospital reserved for intensive care, trauma, and surgery,” said Chris McCann, CEO and Co-Founder, Current Health. “To make this shift, healthcare providers must move away from point solutions and develop system-wide strategies to deliver care at home. We’ve built Current Health to serve as the ‘mission control’ for organizations to transition healthcare from the hospital to the home and meet patients where they are. Our Series B financing, from the top investors in both healthcare and pharma, will enable us to rapidly grow on a global scale and meet the demand for an integrated, enterprise approach.”